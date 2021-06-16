Dr. Wendy Miller named as Superintendent by Board of Education

During the Board of Education Work Session Meeting, the Board of Education named Dr. Wendy Miller as the next Superintendent for Craven County Schools effective July 1, 2021. Current Superintendent Dr. Meghan S. Doyle will be resigning effective June 30, 2021. The Board of Education is elated that Dr. Miller has accepted this offer and will serve as the Superintendent under a contractual agreement for the next three years. Dr. Miller currently serves the district as the Assistant Superintendent for Human Resources.

Dr. Miller’s commitment to continuous improvement and dedication to the success of all students throughout her career has proven she is the best fit to carry forward the vision of the District. Her track record of driving academic and staff excellence for Craven County Schools over the past 30 years, along with her passion for working with students and families of our community, demonstrates her capability to succeed in this new role.

As a product of Craven County Schools, Dr. Miller has a compelling desire to give back to the community in which she lives and serves. During the beginning of Dr. Miller’s career, she served Craven County Schools as a special education teacher, during which time she represented the district on both the state and national level. In 2005, she was selected as the North Carolina Teacher of the Year as well as a National Finalist for the Disney American Teacher of the Year.

Dr. Miller completed the doctoral program in Educational Leadership from East Carolina University. Prior to obtaining her doctorate, she earned a Masters Degree in School Administration from East Carolina University and a Bachelor of Arts Degree in Special Education from the University of North Carolina Wilmington.

Mrs. Frances H. Boomer, Board Chairman shares, “The Board of Education is excited that Dr. Wendy Miller will be the new leader for Craven County Schools. We strongly believe incredible things will happen in our district where all students are challenged and inspired to be successful. Under Dr. Miller’s leadership her creativity, passion, and heart will move our district in a positive direction while improving the educational outcomes for all of our students.”

“I am honored to have been selected as the new superintendent for Craven County Schools,” said Dr. Miller. “I have had many outstanding experiences during my educational career however the greatest accomplishment I’ve had has been the opportunity to make a difference in the lives of our students, staff, and families in Craven County Schools. I look forward to continuing this tradition while collaborating with the many great stakeholders of our district to help us excel as we move forward.”

Via Craven County Schools