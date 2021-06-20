Craven County Schools Inclement Weather Announcement

The National Weather Service is predicting severe weather in our area from late Sunday night through June 21, 2021. Out of an abundance of caution, the summer learning program, and all student activities will be cancelled for Monday.

As of now, there will be a three-hour delay for all school system staff members and an optional workday for summer school staff.

The 7 sites (Bridgeton Elem, Brinson Memorial Elem, JT Barber Elem, Grover C Fields Middle, Havelock Elem, Roger Bell New Tech Academy, & Vanceboro Farm Life Elem) offering summer feeding will still offer meals from 11 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

Please be safe.

Jennifer Wagner, Director of Public Relations, Craven County Schools