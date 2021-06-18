Craven CC’s Small Business Center to Offer Free Webinars for Small Business Owners

The Small Business Center (SBC) at Craven Community College (Craven CC) is offering Reboot 2021, a webinar series for small business owners, on July 13, 19, and 27. This three-part workshop will focus on business recovery and resiliency following the COVID-19 crisis.

“We want to support Craven County small businesses and lead them back to the road of success,” said Dr. Jeff Wilke, SBC Director. “By providing these resources, we hope to lead our local small businesses out of the pandemic challenges and begin to thrive once again.”

All presentations will be led by the SBC, accompanied by local experts with a focus on the needs of Craven County small business owners.

“Finding and Retaining Quality Staff for Small Business Owners” – Tuesday, July 13 from 3-5 p.m.

“Finding Your Breakeven and Improving Cash Flow for Small Business Owners” – Monday, July 19 from 3-5 p.m.

“Marketing to YOUR Small Business Customer” – Tuesday, July 27 from 3-5 p.m.

These free webinars are offered in partnership with the Small Business Technical Development Center, NC Main Street & Rural Planning Center of the Department of Commerce and the Small Business Administration. Click here to register for a webinar.

Craven CC’s SBC is among 58 located at community colleges across North Carolina. The majority of SBC services and seminars are provided at no cost.

Submitted by Craig Ramey, Director of Communications, Craven CC