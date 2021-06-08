Craven CC to receive grant to provide free tuition for eligible 2021 high school graduates

Craven Community College (Craven CC) will provide two years of free tuition for eligible 2021 high school graduates as part of the Longleaf Commitment Grant. This initiative will facilitate learning recovery and ensure high school graduates do not fall out of the education pipeline.

Following historic drops in enrollment in North Carolina’s higher education systems in 2020, the Governor’s office announced the Longleaf Commitment Grant on May 14, 2021. This statewide grant program is available at all 58 North Carolina community colleges starting in the fall 2021 semester. It guarantees that students will receive enough financial aid to cover tuition and fees to earn an associate degree and/or credits to transfer to a four-year institution.

It will benefit high school graduates who have limited financial resources and may not otherwise get to attend college. It also sends a clear message to students that they are not alone in the pandemic and college is in reach despite the challenging circumstances.

Full-time eligible students are guaranteed to receive $700 to $2,800 per year for a total of two years. Less than full-time students may receive a partial award. The Longleaf Commitment Grant program ends at the conclusion of the 2023 spring semester. Eligible students must:

Be a 2021 graduate from a North Carolina high school

Be a North Carolina resident for tuition purposes

Be a first-time college student – Career & College Promise (CCP) and Early College high school students are eligible

Enroll in a curriculum program during the 2021-22 academic year

Enroll in at least 6 credit hours per semester

Complete the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) for 2021-22

Have an Expected Family Contribution (EFC) from $0 – $15,000. EFC is based on the student’s FAFSA determination

Renew FAFSA for the 2022-23 academic year and meet the Satisfactory Academic Progress requirements of Craven CC

To get started, applicants first need to complete the North Carolina Residency Application, then apply for admission at Craven CC and complete the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA). There is not a separate Longleaf Commitment Grant application as consideration for funding is automatic once the FAFSA is filed and local college verification is completed. Eligible students will receive an award letter from the Craven CC Financial Aid office.

Student Services staff are available to help students navigate the admission and application process during the college’s summer hours: Monday through Thursday from 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Students can also speak with Admissions, Advising or Financial Aid advisors virtually by visiting cravencc.edu/admissions. For questions or more information, contact Zomar Peter, dean of Student Services, at 252-638-4597.

By Holly Desrosier, Communications Specialist