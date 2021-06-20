Craven CC announces Delay due to Inclement Weather

Craven Community College (Craven CC) will operate on a delay Monday, June 21, due to the threat of severe weather. All staff and students will report at 11 a.m.

This delay will affect classes that have been scheduled on all Craven CC campuses, including New Bern, Havelock and the Volt Center. Please monitor the college’s website for any additional information.

To sign up for updates on closures and schedule changes at Craven CC, visit /cravencc.edu/emergency-notifications/rave-alert/.

By Craig Ramey, Director of Communications