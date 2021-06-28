Celebrate “Fun in the Sun” at ArtWalk with Community Artists Gallery and Studios

Community Artists Galley and Studios (CAGS) will celebrate “Fun in the Sun” at the ArtWalk, we will have live music by Mark McKenzie and serve refreshments. Our featured Artists of the Month are Amber Williams, painter and Ann Marie Hodrick, jewelry. The Gallery has an “Emerging Artist Exhibition” by Kayla Freeland, a military spouse, in our upstairs Studio Annex.

Kayla Freeland, our “Emerging Artist has studied Art most of her life, in high school, and college. After a figure drawing class, she was exposed to “pastels”, the medium gave her color she hoped to find. Her most recent collection focuses on landscapes, birds, and flowers from her travels out West to the East coast.

Amber Williams paints in oil and acrylic with a love for painting animals, sea scapes and flowers. She is the owner of “Wine and Design” in New Bern.

Ann Marie Hodrick founded “Hearts Desire Jewelry” in 2004, she uses high quality stone and organic elements to create necklaces, earrings and bracelets that not only look good, but also help the wearer feel good. Her jewelry is all one-of-a-kind limited-edition pieces.

Art Classes: Watercolor drop-in class at Harrison Center from 9:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. on July 15th and August 19th. You can sign up at CAGS website, communityartistsgallery.org, the cost is $10 for each class. The instructors are Chris Provard and Karen Schaaf.

You are invited to visit our upstairs Studio Annex and meet the Artists, Joyce Stratton, Belinda Scheber, Susan Cheatham, Heidi Lock, and Brenda Gear. The “Emerging Artist Exhibition” is displayed in the Annex and is implemented by CAGS and partially funded by North Carolina Council Grassroots Art Program.

For more information, call 252-633-3715.

CAGS is non-profit and cooperative, staffed by our participating Artists.

By Karen Rawson