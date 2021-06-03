Coastal Women’s Shelter is busy planning the first benefit fundraising event of 2021, the CarolinaEast Health System Run For The Shelter scheduled for Saturday, June 19, 2021. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic the run had to be cancelled in 2020 but it’s now back and set for this year marking the 22nd year. CarolinaEast Health System will be the title sponsor this year. CarolinaEast Health System has been a supporter of Coastal Women’s Shelter for many years and with this sponsorship the commitment continues to reinforce strong partnerships in the community by fostering the agency’s mission to help survivors on their way to end the cycle of domestic violence.

For serious runners, the 5K and 10K is a USATF Certified Course run and will be a timed run through Run the East. The 1-mile fun run is for adults and for kids. This year participants have the option of joining as a virtual run.

“Everyone at Coastal Women’s Shelter is thrilled to have this traditional event back in the community. We are looking forward to runners and walkers take part either in-person or virtually to raise awareness while raising money for our agency,” states Amanda Delgado, Executive Director, Coastal Women’s Shelter.

“We’ve seen people in previous races sign up for this year’s race and we are very encouraged by this. But there is still time for the community to come out to run or walk to help end domestic violence. We’ve made it easier by adding a virtual option for participants,” states Jessie Aldridge, Coastal Women’s Shelter board member and committee chair.

About the Event

CarolinaEast Health System Run For The Shelter, Saturday Jun 19, 2021. The in-person run will be at Creekside Park, New Bern. Race will begin at 8:00 am. Same day registration from 7:00 am to 7:45 am.

Run will be timed through Run The East, as well as online registration here. Run The East has been timing races for over 15 years and bring their experience plus reliable and proven RFID technology to every race they time. Awards will be listed and posting results on-site, as well as online. Runners can receive results via e-mail and/or text messaging.

The virtual runners will complete the distance during the weekend of the race. There will be access to the RaceJoy app to record the mileage and track runner’s route. RaceJoy automatically submits their time to the race allowing virtual runners to see how their time stacked up against other runners. (We’ll use a predetermined route loaded into RaceJoy for the in-person event as well.) You can learn more about how RaceJoy works at racejoy.net/participants Virtual runners will receive the same swag as the in-person runners.

Special thanks to our sponsors

CarolinaEast Health System-Title Sponsor; Envee Spa, Craven County Independent Insurance Agents; Flatlands Jessup; Moeller, PA Attorney’s at Law; Stand Up Outfitters, Nutrien Aurora Wellness Committee.

Visit the Coastal Women’s Shelter website for more information.

By Johanna Schaefer, Fund Development Coordinator