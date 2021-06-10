CarolinaEast Foundation Awards 13 Nursing Scholarships to Area Students

The CarolinaEast Foundation recently awarded $46,500 in nursing scholarships to local students. These scholarships are made possible through the Foundation’s Joseph Hageman Memorial Nursing Scholarship Fund, as well as a newly created fund, the Robert and Beatrice Honnet Nursing Scholarship Fund.

In a small ceremony, the recipients were celebrated at the annual Joseph Hageman Nursing Scholarship Dinner at the Flame Catering & Banquet Center on June 2nd. Four nursing scholarships in the amount of $5,000 were presented to students pursuing Bachelor of Science degrees in Nursing; Riley Annabel of New Bern, Securria Howard of Trenton, Kamie Mays of Havelock, and Allison Venable of New Bern. Four scholarships of $3,000 were presented to students pursuing an Associate of Applied Science degree in Nursing; Jaiden Howry of New Bern, Kayli Knight of New Bern, Rachel Mullins of Jacksonville, and Makayla Reedy of New Bern. One scholarship of $2,500 was presented to local student, Olivia Bryant of Vanceboro, who is pursuing a Practical Nursing diploma. Four scholarships of $3,000 were awarded to CarolinaEast Health System nurses pursuing an advanced degree in nursing; Laurina Daniell Barigga, Kristin Beute, Cinthya Cruz, and Lora Friedrick.

“After hearing Joe Hageman’s story of excellence in nursing, I have no doubt he would be proud of this remarkable group of students,” said Jared Brinkley, incoming Executive Director of the CarolinaEast Foundation. “The Foundation is honored to be able to help provide financial support to these nurses who, like Joe once did, are or will be providing exemplary care to people in need.”

Since the first scholarship of its kind was given in 2007, a total of $343,500 has been awarded to 102 nursing students. Additional Information about the Joseph Hageman Memorial Nursing Scholarship can be found online at the CarolinaEast Foundation’s web site www.carolinaeastfoundation.com. Please contact the Foundation office at 252-633-8247 with any questions.

About The CarolinaEast Foundation

The CarolinaEast Foundation is a non-profit organization with the mission to promote health in our region, support the healthcare community and assist individuals with healthcare needs.

Submitted by Jared Brinkley, Executive Director, CarolinaEast Foundation