Buff City Soap brings Plant-Based Products to North Carolina

Customizable, natural soap brand to open first location in New Bern

Buff City Soap, a Southern-based lifestyle brand changing the way people buy their everyday soap by providing plant-based alternatives, will open its first soap ‘makery’ in North Carolina on June 17. Located at 3017 Dr. M.L.K. Jr. Blvd. Suite B, Buff City Soap is known for its handmade, plant-based soap and body products.

To celebrate the new location, Buff City of New Bern is hosting a grand opening event mid-August. The grand opening celebration will include a ribbon-cutting ceremony and a multitude of store-wide promotions including free soap for a year to the first 50 people to visit the location each day.

Unlike supermarket alternatives, Buff City Soap creates high-quality products free of harsh chemicals, detergents, dyes, animal fats, and sulfates. By giving customers the chance to see the whole making process live in each Soap Makery, Buff City Soap is disrupting the consumer goods industry by focusing on the transparency of ingredients and process.

“We are so excited to bring Buff City Soap to North Carolina for the first time,” said Jamie Mason. “Our customers are probably not used to seeing their soap and bath products made right before their eyes. We believe being up-front about our ingredients and process truly builds trust between our brand and our customers.”

Each Buff City Soap store offers traditional soap bars, body butters, shower oils, and bath bombs, along with a facial care line, men’s care product line, plant-based laundry detergent, pet care products and bath accessories. Each shop includes a Makery, where employees handcraft each product in-store and customers can customize their products. Furthering its customization promise, the shops also host birthday parties, ladies’ nights and other group events.

To learn more about Buff City Soap of New Bern, call 252-497-7449.

About Buff City Soap

Founded in 2013 and franchising since 2018, Buff City Soap continues its rapid growth trajectory across 15 states and 90+ stores. Buff City Soap’s delightfully smelling, and uniquely handmade soaps are disrupting the retail beauty and consumer goods categories, and Buff City Soap was recognized in Entrepreneur’s Top 100 “Best of the New” franchise rankings.

Submitted by: Alec Miszuk, Local PR Specialist, Franchise Elevator PR