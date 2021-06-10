Between the Bridges – June 10, 2021

Happy Birthday: Breanna Gray (6/11), Angelina Doyle (6/12), Janis Stanley Mayo (6/12), and Chris Segal (6/16)

Congratulations: The Gladden Family is happy to share, Luke Gregory Gladden, of the Brice’s Creek area of New Bern, graduated with honors from New Bern High School on May 28, 2021. He plans to attend the College of Natural Resources at NC State University in the fall and will be auditioning for the NC State Wolfpack Marching Band and Color Guard.

In Memory of: Kip Leroy Stewart, 56, New Bern (6/2), Shadayah Za’Kenya George, infant, Havelock (6/2), Michelle French Turner, 53, New Bern (6/2), Mitchelene Hooten Jenkins, 60, New Bern (6/3), Philip Wrenn Treadway, 81, New Bern (6/3), Ceciline Ionie Smith Reynolds, 85, New Bern (6/4), Bettie Lytrez Chapman Weaver, 81, formerly of New Bern (6/4), James Monroe “Little Bud” Hargett, Sr., 94, Cove City (6/4), Loretta Moore Copeland, 75, New Bern (6/5), Mary Anne Norris, 80, New Bern (6/5), Zachary John Stellfox (6/5), Sarah Frances Toler Gaskins, 91, New Bern (6/6), Rachel Mayo Stowe, 102, New Bern (6/6), Mazilee Lane Bryant, 91, New Bern (6/7), Mary “Lorette” (Menard) Gauvin, 107, New Bern (6/7), Rachel Millie Burroughs, 87, New Bern (6/9), and Guy Edward Murphy, 81, New Bern (6/9)

Nonprofit News

I love Coastal Women’s Shelter. Although it says women they are advocates for all…even men. They acknowledge that DV knows no sex. Their work is irreplaceable and it’s amazing survivors have someone in their corner to help them navigate a daunting process that can sometimes seem discouraging. – Antoinette Boskey-Chadwick

