A Glance at New Bern’s Board of Aldermen Meeting – June 22, 2021

Are you interested in what’s happening at City Hall? Some residents believe it’s their civic responsibility to attend every meeting. Meetings are open to the public and it’s a great way to find out what New Bern’s elected officials are doing by attending the meeting at 6 p.m. at West New Bern Recreation Center located at 1225 Pinetree Drive. You can also watch live on the City of New Bern’s Facebook page or watch later on City 3 TV.

The schedule:

Meeting opened by Mayor Dana E. Outlaw. Prayer Coordinated by Mayor Outlaw. Pledge of Allegiance. Roll Call

Consent Agenda

Consider Adopting a Resolution Closing the 200-300 blocks of Belle Oaks Drive for a Belle Oaks Neighborhood Block Party. Consider Adopting a Resolution Closing the 1600 Block of Lincoln Street for the Fisher Family Reunion. Approve Minutes. Consider Adopting Fiscal Year 2020-21 Final Budget Ordinance Amendment. Consider Adopting an Ordinance Amending the Entitlement Cities Community Development Block Grant (“CDBG”) Fund. Consider Adopting a Resolution Approving a Lease Agreement with Promise Place for 408 Hancock Street. Consider Adopting a Resolution Approving a Lease Agreement with Habitat for Humanity of Greater New Bern for 920 George Street. Consider Adoptinga Resolution Approving a Lease Agreement with State Employees Credit Union for the ATM in the Parking Lot at 302 Craven Street. Consider Adopting a Resolution for the Donation of the Structure Located at 602 Gaston Boulevard to the Redevelopment Commission. Consider Adopting a Resolution to Initiate the Upset Bid Process for 125 Hillmont Road. Consider Adopting a Resolution to Initiate the Upset Bid Process for 597 Hwy. 55 West. Appointment(s). Attorney’s Report. City Manager’s Report. New Business. Closed Session. Adjorn.

By Wendy Card