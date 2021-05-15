The Pulse: Where to hold big meet-ups after COVID-19 restrictions are lifted

By Sarah Foster of New Bern Now
Get ready to take those masks off.
It’s time to plan those parties, reunions… whatever social event you have pined for over the last year is now within your reach. And here’s a list of establishments where you can have them. (There are also lots of wedding venues where you can hold your event, but that is for another column.)
Secure your venue soon with a phone call, because it is almost time to throw down. Additions or corrections? Email me.
- Baker’s Kitchen 227 Middle St. 252-637-0304. The upstairs floor can be secured for events.
- Captain Ratty’s Seafood 202 Middle St. 252-633-2088. Meeting room is on second floor.
- (The) Chelsea 335 Middle St. 252-637-5469. Upstairs meeting room.
- Cypress Hall Kitchen + Bar 319 Middle St. 252-633-5909. Has an enclosed room that seats 30 people.
- Doubletree by Hilton 100 Middle St. 252-658-9000. Grand Ball room, smaller ballroom, three other meeting spaces of various sizes. Currently, you must have a block of 10 rooms to access these rooms. To make arrangements, call the main number and ask for the catering department.
- Famous Restaurant & Baking Company 2210 Neuse Blvd. 252-637-2809. Their banquet room can accommodate 40 people.
- Friday’s 1890 Seafood & BBQ 2307 Neuse Blvd. 252-637-2276. Has a meeting room that accommodates 32 people. You can secure the whole room with a $60 refundable deposit.
- Hampton Inn 200 Hotel Dr. 252-637-2111. Has a 10-room minimum rental fee in order to rent one of their meeting rooms, which can only be used for corporate events.
- Morgan’s Tavern & Grill 235 Craven St. 252-636-2430. Large meeting room upstairs.
- Paula’s Italian Restaurant 3946 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. 252-636-2324. Has an enclosed meeting room.
- Persimmons 100 Pollock St. 252-514-0033. Has an upstairs that can accommodate around 20 people but is first come first served.
- Prohibition Bar & Grill 237 Craven St. 252-649-1838. Meeting room upstairs.
- Savage’s Wood Burning Pizzeria 303 Metcalf St. 242-672-0103. Has two separate rooms up front seating 20 and 15 that can be reserved.
- Tap That Craft Beer, Wine Bar, & Restaurant 901B Pollock St. Separate meeting room can accommodate 20-25 folks.