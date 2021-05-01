The Pulse: Get out on the water without owning a boat

From Sarah Foster of New Bern Now

I went out of town last weekend and my arm wasn’t long enough to reach all the way back to New Bern and take its pulse.

I’m back now, and so’s the good weather. That means it’s time to take to the water! I’ve poked around a little for you, and if you’re looking to whether rent a kayak, buy a boat, or take a cruise, read on:

***

Rent a kayak or Stand Up Paddleboard at Stand up Outfitters (1305 Country Club Road, 252-638-3000). Prices starting at $35 for two hours at the store’s Lawson Creek location. Learn how to paddleboard for $60. Stand Up Outfitters also delivers, at no additional charge, to you in New Bern, Oriental, Morehead City, Atlantic Beach, Emerald Isle.

The store sells Duotone Echo Wing and other foil wing technology, Stand Up Paddleboards, and kayaks.

Take a 90 minute Stand Up Paddleboard Lesson with a certified instructor for $60 per person including equipment, or $40 per person if you bring your own equipment.

***

Out in Fairfield Harbor, you can rent kayaks at Stillwater Kayak (103 Marina Drive, 252-772-3563). Rent a single kayak for two hours for $20, or a Tandem kayak for $30. The half-day prices are $35 for a single kayak and $50 for a tandem. These rates are subject to change without notice, so check it out for yourself.

***

Surf, Wind, and Fire (252-288-5823, 230 Middle St.). Does not rent kayaks, and only occasionally has kayaks for sale in stock. However, if you’re a kayaker, you can get all sorts of outfitting and supplies there.

***

In the market for something that floats? Check out these merchants:

West Marine (252-636-0650, 3559 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.). The store sells canoes and kayaks, paddleboards, inflatable boats, electric, gas, and propane outboards.

Boats Unlimited (252-634-9600, 4316 Hwy 70 E)

American Marine (252-633-1107, 4395 Hwy 17 South)

Neptune Yacht Sales and Service (252-633-0317)

Pamlico Marine & Trailer (252-637-1717, 2601 Hwy 70 East)

***

Or just let someone else handle everything.

Crystal Coast Boat Charters and Rentals 330-285-0565. They can deliver single or tandem kayaks to your location. Kayak for 8 hours for $50 per boat.