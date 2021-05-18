The Podsquad – Episode 184

Learn about the people, places, and local resources in New Bern, NC and surrounding areas!
The Podsquad: Kathy Morrison (New Bern Historical Society), Darlene Brown (Craven County Partners In Education), and I talked about all kinds of things related to living in the greater New Bern area. We were joined by special guest, Mary Ann LeRay (The Filling Station and Mary Kay Cosmetics).
Listen:
Show notes:
1:21 – Trivia Contest Question
2:32 – Craven County Partners In Education – PIE Luncheon
3:12 – Speaker Dr. Bryan Johnson
4:10 – Virtual PIE Event
9:00 – Craven PIE raises money for Teachers
13:10 – New Bern History Quest – Historic Scavenger Hunt
19:19 – Rotary Club of New Bern
20:40 – Between the Bridges
23:02 – Nonprofit News
23:34 – Local Folklore
24:00 – Croatan National Forest
26:06 – In the Weeds
29:47 – Community Events
30:08 – Pasta with a Purpose Spaghetti Lunch Fundraiser for Jazyln McRavin
30:45 – Artwalk New Bern
31:58 – Dayton Vesper in Concert
32:02 – Footloose on the Neuse
33:18 – Neuse River Senior Games and Silver Arts Competition
33:45 – Greater Tuna Comedy
34:50 – Rockin’ and Rappin’ on the River for the Bike Box Project
35:35 – Joe Baes
36:06 – Freshwater Brewing
38:14 – New Bern Civitan BBQ Rib Fundraiser
40:02 – Red Cross Blood Drive
40:19 – Interview with Mary Ann LeRay, Executive Director of the Filling Station
41:08 – Mary Kay Cosmetics
42:21 – Connection, Education, and Nutrition at The Filling Station
42:35 – DOT Symbol for 1075 and Psalm 107:5
44:10 – New Bern Radio Club
44:47 – New Jones County High School
45:09 – Broadband Grant
47:01 – Gathering Place for Jones County
47:42 – All Faith Connections
48:40 – Atlantic Dance Theatre
48:59 – Dance Camp and Outdoor Venue
50:06 – The Farmhouse and Mill Creek
52:09 – Tourism
52:18 – The Bright Side
55:17 – Live Broadcasts of The Podsquad
56:00 – New Bern Farmers Market
56:11 – Plein Air New Bern
56:54 – Streets Ferry
56:53 – Broadband Grant
Join us on May 20 from 1 – 2 p.m. New Bern Chief of Police Patrick Gallagher and Online Visibility Mentor Denise Wakeman will be our special guests as we Zoom live to NewBernNowNC’s Facebook page. The video and audio will be uploaded to NewBernNow.com, Youtube, iTunes, Libsyn, and wherever you listen to your podcasts.
You can also listen to the show on New Bern’s News Talk Radio Station WNOS 103.9FM by tuning in every Wednesday at 8 a.m. and 5 p.m.
