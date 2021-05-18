The Podsquad – Episode 184

Learn about the people, places, and local resources in New Bern, NC and surrounding areas!

The Podsquad: Kathy Morrison (New Bern Historical Society), Darlene Brown (Craven County Partners In Education), and I talked about all kinds of things related to living in the greater New Bern area. We were joined by special guest, Mary Ann LeRay (The Filling Station and Mary Kay Cosmetics).

Listen:

Show notes:

1:21 – Trivia Contest Question

2:32 – Craven County Partners In Education – PIE Luncheon

3:12 – Speaker Dr. Bryan Johnson

4:10 – Virtual PIE Event

9:00 – Craven PIE raises money for Teachers

13:10 – New Bern History Quest – Historic Scavenger Hunt

19:19 – Rotary Club of New Bern

20:40 – Between the Bridges

23:02 – Nonprofit News

23:34 – Local Folklore

24:00 – Croatan National Forest

26:06 – In the Weeds

29:47 – Community Events

30:08 – Pasta with a Purpose Spaghetti Lunch Fundraiser for Jazyln McRavin

30:45 – Artwalk New Bern

31:58 – Dayton Vesper in Concert

32:02 – Footloose on the Neuse

33:18 – Neuse River Senior Games and Silver Arts Competition

33:45 – Greater Tuna Comedy

34:50 – Rockin’ and Rappin’ on the River for the Bike Box Project

35:35 – Joe Baes

36:06 – Freshwater Brewing

38:14 – New Bern Civitan BBQ Rib Fundraiser

40:02 – Red Cross Blood Drive

40:19 – Interview with Mary Ann LeRay, Executive Director of the Filling Station

41:08 – Mary Kay Cosmetics

42:21 – Connection, Education, and Nutrition at The Filling Station

42:35 – DOT Symbol for 1075 and Psalm 107:5

44:10 – New Bern Radio Club

44:47 – New Jones County High School

45:09 – Broadband Grant

47:01 – Gathering Place for Jones County

47:42 – All Faith Connections

48:40 – Atlantic Dance Theatre

48:59 – Dance Camp and Outdoor Venue

50:06 – The Farmhouse and Mill Creek

52:09 – Tourism

52:18 – The Bright Side

55:17 – Live Broadcasts of The Podsquad

56:00 – New Bern Farmers Market

56:11 – Plein Air New Bern

56:54 – Streets Ferry

56:53 – Broadband Grant

Join us on May 20 from 1 – 2 p.m. New Bern Chief of Police Patrick Gallagher and Online Visibility Mentor Denise Wakeman will be our special guests as we Zoom live to NewBernNowNC’s Facebook page. The video and audio will be uploaded to NewBernNow.com, Youtube, iTunes, Libsyn, and wherever you listen to your podcasts.

You can also listen to the show on New Bern’s News Talk Radio Station WNOS 103.9FM by tuning in every Wednesday at 8 a.m. and 5 p.m.

Let us know if you’d like to be a guest or if you have any questions by sending us an email.

