Sponsors needed for African Jewelry Making Workshop to Benefit Children in Mali

Arts to End Genocide (ATEG), a New Bern non-profit, is presenting a unique and free event on Saturday, August 21 at the J. Murphy Smith Center on Middle Street in New Bern. This free event will offer a hands-on jewelry making workshop that promises to be fun and unique. Visitors will have an opportunity to be creative and design a bracelet to keep, as well as purchase additional individual beads to make matching earrings or other bracelets for themselves or as gifts.

Previously, ATEG has hosted a number of “Heeling Our World” workshops in Craven County to make shoes for street children in Bamako, Mali to prevent foot infections that can be life-threatening. This latest project is focused on helping 500 IDP (Internally Displaced Persons) children in that city to begin a new life. Driven from their homes in Central Mali by terrorism and fighting over the past two years, families and orphaned children found refuge in a garbage dump under the most deplorable conditions that create major health, nutrition and safety issues. “Our ATEG team is working with other international and local government leaders to resettle 500 adults and children to a safe, clean living environment on donated land that will allow them to farm and raise livestock, said ATEG founder and New Bern resident Mitch Lewis. “Relocation will lead to a sustainable improvement for food security, income opportunities, and regaining a sense of independence and dignity for these refugees and ensure a better future for the children,” he explained.

While the Jewelry Making Workshop is free to the public, this will be possible with the support through Sponsorships at $100, $250, $500 and $1,500. Each level of sponsorship includes promotion in media, the event banner and program, a number of jewelry pieces, and a personal thank you note from a child in the IDP camp. The deadline for Sponsors to be included in promotion materials is July 1st.

There will be two sessions at 12:30 to 2:00 and 2:30 to 4:00 p.m. Each session will be limited to 125 individuals so pre-registration is strongly advised. For sponsorship information and registration, please contact Mitch Lewis at 252-670-1339. The event will follow any NC guidelines and recommendations for public events.

ATEG is a 501(c) 3 with a mission to serve vulnerable children in developing countries. We are currently focusing on the hunger crisis at the Falhadie IDP Camp, and the 6,000 medically underserved street children in Bamako, Mali, West Africa. Donations are always needed and welcome.

By Mitch Lewis