Registration open for Craven County Pre-Kindergarten programs

The Craven County School District is now holding on-line registration for children who will be four years of age by August 31, 2021, for pre-kindergarten programs offered by Craven County for the 2021-2022 school year.

Parents interested in applying should click here and follow the directions to begin the pre-kindergarten application process. The purpose of the application is to determine eligibility of the applicant’s four-year-old for the North Carolina Pre-Kindergarten, Title 1 and/or Head Start Programs offered by Craven County Schools. Parents will need to submit their child’s birth certificate and proof of family income. Proof of income can be two consecutive pay stubs, annual tax documents, award letters from SSA or unemployment, child support, or other forms of income. All information will remain confidential.

Parents or guardians can call the Craven County Family Literacy office at 252-244-3225, to make an appointment, if assistance is needed to complete the application.

The Pre-Kindergarten Programs are designed to provide high-quality educational experiences to enhance school readiness for eligible four-year-old children. Participants for the Pre-K Programs will be selected based on program criteria, which may include family income. Applicants will be notified of the selection at a later date. There is no cost to families who are selected to participate. Pre-Kindergarten classes are located in various schools and centers across Craven County.

The Craven County Pre-Kindergarten Programs are supported by the NC Department of Public Instruction, the NC Division of Child Development and Early Education and by local community organizations, including Craven County Schools, Craven Smart Start, Coastal Community Action Head Start and private childcare centers. For more information contact Renee’ Harrell at 252-244-3225.