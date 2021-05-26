New Bern Now Podsquad – Episode 185

Learn about the people, places, and local resources in New Bern, NC and surrounding areas!

The Podsquad: Colleen Roberts (City of New Bern), Wendy Card, and Kathy Morrison (New Bern Historical Society), were joined by Special Guests Police Chief Patrick Gallagher and Denise Wakeman. We talked about all kinds of topics related to living in the greater New Bern area along with how you can increase your online visibility.

Watch:

Listen:

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Show notes:

1:21 – Trivia Contest Question

1:45 – New Bern History Quest

5:00 – Foster Hughes, Interim City Manager and New Bern Parks and Recreation

6:15 – Interview with New Bern Police Chief Patrick Gallagher

12:30 – Philosophy on Policing

16:30 – Transparency in Policing

20:10 – New Bern Police Accreditation

36:40 – Interview with Denise Wakeman of Online Visibility Coach

Join us on May 27 from 1 – 2 p.m. as we Zoom live to NewBernNowNC’s Facebook page. The video and audio will be uploaded to NewBernNow.com, Youtube, iTunes, Libsyn, and wherever you listen to your podcasts.

You can also listen to the show on New Bern’s News Talk Radio Station WNOS 103.9FM by tuning in every Wednesday at 8 a.m. and 5 p.m.

Let us know if you’d like to be a guest or if you have any questions by sending us an email.

Wendy Card