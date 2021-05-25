New Bern Fire-Rescue Issues Burn Ban until Further Notice

Due to increased fire risk, the City of New Bern Bureau of Fire Prevention has issued a ban on all open burning within the city corporate limits and within its extraterritorial jurisdiction.

The New Bern Extraterritorial Jurisdiction includes the areas of Rocky Run, Briarwood Lane and Sandy Point in Craven County.

A burning ban has become necessary due to the dry and hot weather conditions that have been experienced throughout Eastern North Carolina during this Spring. The dry weather has caused the North Carolina Forest Service to also issue a burning ban that regulates those areas that are more than 100 feet from an occupied dwelling.

The burning ban goes into effect at noon Monday, May 24, 2021 and will remain in effect until further notice.

Any person violating this burning ban may be subject to a $50 civil penalty.

The City Fire Marshal will continue to monitor conditions. Residents with questions regarding this burning ban may contact the New Bern Fire Department at 252-639-2931.

By Danny Hill, Fire Marshal, New Bern Fire-Rescue