Memorial Day 2021: Remembering and Honoring America’s Fallen

On this solemn day of remembrance, we hope that you will take time to honor our Nation’s fallen men and women who paid the ultimate sacrifice for our freedoms.

As a Navy Hospital Corpsman, I’ve seen the light leave the eyes of fellow service members. My brother died while serving in the Army.

The military was my second family – made up of people from all walks of life: races, religious beliefs, cultures…our differences were what made us stronger.

Sure, there were personnel issues and arguments, but we worked through them. There were times when we had to compromise and agree to disagree. Without civility, completing any mission would be impossible. We followed rules because they were the foundation for success.

We were taught that if there was a problem, don’t complain about it, come up with a solution. During difficult, high stress environments, and/or life-threatening times, there was no time for arguing, self-pity, nor privilege or bluster.

Let’s honor America’s fallen today and every day by listening to each other and trying to have civil conversations.

Wendy Card