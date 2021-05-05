May Silent Auction at ReStore promises ‘exceptional treasures’

This month’s InStore Silent Auction at Habitat for Humanity’s ReStore has some exceptional items on display to entice your bids so you can take home a special treasure or two. The Auction room is open during regular store hours from Tuesday, May 4 through the last day for bids on Thursday, May 27 at noon.

Among the 15 items this month are three distinctive mirrors, a pair of wood-trimmed seagrass dining chairs, framed prints of Parisian street scenes, a 28-inch wooden lighthouse, a hand-painted platter, and a portable corn-hole game. Although the values are impressive for each item, bidding is affordable for any budget. Three items, in particular, deserve special attention this month.

A 23.5-inch chessboard of carved squares in an ornate swivel frame holds carved resin chess pieces of turquoise malachite and creamy ivory accented in gold. The value is estimated at $400, with a bid of half that amount.

An electrified Dollhouse measures 36.5 inches by 21.5 inches by 28 inches and sitting on a swivel base. It is a replica of a two-story colonial home with meticulously designed furnishings and accessories, a front porch, and an accessible attic. The electric lights, chandeliers, and fireplace evoke a cozy and realistic vibe. Although a priceless value and heirloom, the opening bid is just $150.

An old-fashioned Crank Telephone is designed for the nostalgia of wall phones seen in the early 1920s but with present technology in mind. The rotary dial has been updated to work with your touchtone landline and the wood veneer body even includes a small tray for note-taking. The opening bid is $35.

There is no charge to register to bid on one or more items. Bidders can revisit the separate Silent Auction room any time during the month to monitor or adjust their personal bid on the desired item. When the InStore Silent Auction is closed at the end of the month, winning bidders are notified and have two days to pay for their item with up to five days to pick up their item at the ReStore.

Habitat for Humanity’s ReStore is located at 930 Pollock St. in New Bern. The regular store hours are Tuesdays, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., and Wednesdays through Saturdays, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

Habitat for Humanity of Craven County operates the ReStore to generate important revenue to support building new homes for eligible individuals and families, as well as assist existing homeowners with needed repairs. Another benefit of the ReStore is keeping tons of still usable items out of the landfill. Anyone interested in donating gently used items for a future InStore Auction or the ReStore should contact Evelyn Richards, ReStore Manager, at erichards@cravencountyhabitat.org or 252-633-5512 for further information. Free pick-up services can be scheduled for larger items.