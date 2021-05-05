In the Now — Wednesday, May 5, 2021

Good morning, New Bern Now readers. Happy Cinco de Mayo. Is there something you would like to see regularly in your In the Now daily report? Send us an email.

Here is your In the Now for Wednesday, May 5, 2021.

The Weather and Sun

Via a variety of reliable sources

Weather

A chance of showers and thunderstorms today. Mostly sunny, with a high near 88. West wind 10 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph. The chance of precipitation is 30%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Wednesday night, a chance of showers and thunderstorms before 2 a.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 60. West wind around 8 mph becoming north after midnight. The chance of precipitation is 30%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Thursday, mostly sunny, with a high near 72. North wind 5 to 8 mph.

Thursday night, a chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 55. The chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Sun: Rise at 6:11 a.m. and set at 7:57 p.m.

For Boaters and Fishermen: Click for Eastern NC marine winds, knots, water temperatures, etc.

***

The Calendar

Via New Bern Now Calendar

8th: Stuff The Truck, 9:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. at Trent Woods – at the Town Hall Parking Lot. Presented by Habitat for Humanity of Craven County. Call 252-633-5512.

8th: AACA First Capital Chapter NC Region Show, 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. in Historic Downtown New Bern.

8th: Walk-In Bathtub Improv Non-A-Thon In Celebration of Belly Dancing Mother’s Day, 5:00 p.m. – 6:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. – 9 p.m. at the New Bern Civic Theatre. Call 252-633-0567.

9th: Fairway Disc Golf presents the PDGA Sanctioned League at Glenburnie Park, sign up at 9:15 a.m., Tee off at 10:00 a.m.

***

Celebrate

“Cinco de Mayo is a holiday that celebrates the date of the Mexican army’s May 5, 1862 victory over France at the Battle of Puebla during the Franco-Mexican War. The day…is also known as Battle of Puebla Day. While it is a relatively minor holiday in Mexico, in the United States, Cinco de Mayo has evolved into a commemoration of Mexican culture and heritage, particularly in areas with large Mexican-American populations.” – History.com

***

Today in History

Via North Carolina Department of Natural and Cultural Resources

On May 5, 1864, the CSS Albemarle crossed Batchelor’s Bay and fought seven Union warships. Upon entering the Albemarle Sound the Confederate ram, under command of Captain J. W. Cooke, and her escort vessels were attacked by four double-ended steamers and three smaller gunboats under Captain Melancton Smith. The Albemarle opened attack late in the day. Leading the first line of attack was the Union flagship, the Mattabesett. The Albemarle returned fire, destroying the launch and cutting away some of the standing and running rigging.

The steamer Sassacus then struck the ironclad. The crew of the Albemarle responded with a 100-pound shot through the starboard boiler of the Union vessel and into her wardroom. The scalded men managed to free the ship as they drifted out of range. All parties then withdrew. Only by throwing butter, lard and bacon into the boilers was it possible for the crew of the Albemarle to raise enough steam to return to Plymouth.

***

Flag Officer William F. Lynch decided to take the war to the enemy using the recently completed Richmond-class ironclad CSS Raleigh.

Built at J.L. Cassidey and Sons shipyard on Eagle’s Island in the Cape Fear River opposite Wilmington, the Raleigh measured 172 feet long. It was protected by two layers of 2-inch iron plate and armed with two 6.4-inch Brooke rifles and two 7-inch Brooke rifles.

After being commissioned on April 3, the ironclad was placed under the command of Lt. Pembroke Jones. After Lynch gave his orders on his on May 5, the Raleigh steamed out into the Atlantic and made contact with several Union vessels.

The ensuing engagement was shrouded in darkness and marked by confusion. The Raleigh made contact with several Union vessels, but because of its slow speed, it was unable to mount a serious attack. Flares and gunfire alerted the rest of the blockading squadron, but most commanders, unaware of the ironclad’s presence, assumed a blockade-runner had been cornered.

For the rest of the night, the Raleigh steamed blindly through the blockading squadron, unnoticed by the Federals. It returned to the Cape Fear River the next day, but ran aground shortly thereafter and was lost.

***

Final Note

Tuesday was National Bird Day. Enjoy this video.