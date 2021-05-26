‘In the Now’ – Wednesday, May 26, 2021

Good morning, everyone. Today is Paper Airplane Day, Blueberry Cheesecake Day, and Dracula Day. The “unofficial holidays” seem to get stranger, but Senior Health & Fitness Day, also today, makes sense, and I find Map Reading Week imperative. It may sound archaic, but I still use a map. I refuse to rely on GPS to lead me when there’s a chance of losing Internet connectivity. How many of you still use a map?

Here’s a snapshot of what’s happening today in New Bern.

The Weather, Sun, and Sea

Weather via National Weather Service

Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 91. South wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 17 mph.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 71. South wind 5 to 9 mph.

Thursday: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90. West wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Thursday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 73. South wind around 7 mph.

The Sun will rise at 5:56 a.m. and set at 8:13 p.m.

For Boaters and Fishermen: Click for Eastern NC tides, winds, water temperatures, etc.

***

“Action is the foundational key to all success” – Pablo Picasso

***

Around Town

Pic of the Day: We enjoyed meeting Keith McClease and catching up with our friend Nancy Hawley! Keith has worked at Tryon Palace for 45 years and we hope to be sharing a special story about Keith soon!

Memorial Day: Monday, May 31st, at noon (12pm), the Craven County Veterans’ Council, in coordination with the Craven County Commissioners, will conduct a Memorial Day Wreath Laying Ceremony at the front of the Craven County Court House in downtown New Bern. The ceremony will consist of the presentation National Colors, laying of a ceremonial wreath, Memorial Day address by Susan Moffat-Thomas, singing of the National, Anthem. Taps, and Benediction. Although this is a public event attendance space is limited to the county campus and adjacent sidewalks. For those unable to attend, the ceremony will also be “live streamed” on the CCVC Facebook page, courtesy of Cotten Funeral Home.

Experience the Adventure of a Lifetime at Frying Pan Tower in the Atlantic Ocean! “We rely on volunteers who can donate their time and talent to help us achieve our mission to preserve Frying Pan Tower. During your stay on the tower we provide on-site accommodations and food for meals. All donation proceeds are allocated for the restoration, repairs, and routine maintenance expenses, and do not provide for the cost of transportation.“ – Frying Pan Tower

***

The Calendar

27th: Craven County Partners In Education (PIE) Luncheon, 11:30 a.m. at the Havelock Tourist and Event Center. Call 252-514-6321.

28th: Craven PIE Luncheon Virtual Event, 12:00 p.m. Call 252-514-6321.

28th: Footloose on the Neuse Summer Concert Series: Gary Lowder & Smokin’ Hot, 6:30 p.m. at Union Point Park. Presented by New Bern Parks and Recreation. Call 252-639-2915.

29th: New Bern Civitan Rib Fundraiser, 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at Piggly Wiggly 1208 Simmons St. Pre-orders only by calling/texting 252-670-9912 no later than noon on May 27.

29th: Stuff The Truck, 9:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. at Tucker Creek – at the School parking lot, 200 Sermons Dr. Presented by Habitat for Humanity of Craven County. Call 252-633-5512.

Check out the New Bern Music Calendar – It’s a great resource to help you follow and support local bands

Visit the New Bern Farmer’s Market every Saturday, 8 a.m. – 2 p.m. at 421 S. Front St. Call 252-633-0043.

***

Daytrippin’

Via RoanokeIsland.com

Roanoke Island Festival Park. Experience a new adventure in an old world at Roanoke Island Festival Park. This 25-acre historic site allows guests of all ages to experience first-hand what life was like for the first English settlers in 1585. Historic costumed interpreters are featured throughout the Settlement Site and the Elizabeth II ship to demonstrate how the first settlers lived, worked and played on Roanoke Island. For a hands-on history lesson, visit American Indian Town and the Adventure Museum that feature interactive exhibits that all ages will enjoy.

***

Final note

We’re excited to announce, Artist and Writer Jerry Scott has joined our Team! He brings years of experience writing about human rights issues and other interests, especially the arts. We’re looking for people with different perspectives to join our Team. Interested? Email us.