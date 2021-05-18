In the Now – Tuesday, May 18, 2021

Good morning New Bern Now readers and Happy National No Dirty Dishes Day. Believe it or not, it’s an unofficial holiday but we couldn’t find the origins or anything about it prior to 2015. Several websites recognize it as a day to wash dirty dishes or give us a break from washing dishes. Confused? Some people actually fast for the day to avoid washing dirty dishes. Others recommend eating food that doesn’t require dishes like fruit, raw veggies, etc. Another recommendation was to support local restaurants and eat breakfast, lunch and dinner out today to avoid dirty dishes. Do you celebrate this?

***

The Weather, Sun, and Sea

Today, Partly sunny, with a high near 77. Northeast wind 5 to 8 mph; Tonight, Partly cloudy, with a low around 61. East wind 5 to 8 mph becoming calm after midnight. – National Weather Service

The Sun will rise at 6:01 a.m. and set at 8:08 p.m.

For Boaters and Fishermen: Click for Eastern NC tides, winds, water temperatures, etc.

***

The Calendar

18th: Behind the Scenes: Gardens, 2:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. at the Tryon Palace Waystation. Call 252-639-3524.

21st – 23rd: ‘Greater Tuna’, Fri – Sat: 7:00 p.m.; Sun: 2:00 p.m. at the New Bern Civic Theatre. Call 252-633-0567.

22nd: Craven County Extension Master Gardeners Plant Sale, 9:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. at the NC Cooperative Extension – Craven County Center located at 300 Industrial Drive. Call 252-633-1477.

22nd: Stuff The Truck, 9:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. at Craeberne Forest – behind 101 Craftsman Dr. Presented by Habitat for Humanity of Craven County. Call 252-633-5512.

22nd: Pollock Street Block Party Chalk Art, 900 Block of Pollock. Presented by the Craven Arts Council & Gallery. Call 252-638-2577.

22nd: Shredding Day, 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. at St. Andrew’s Lutheran Church, 1605 Neuse Blvd. and 1:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. at the Community Center in Fairfield Harbor. Presented by the New Bern Breakfast Rotary Club. Call 252-670-1907.

22nd: Tap That Craft Beer and Wine Bar Anniversary Block Party, 5 p.m. – 11 p.m. on the 900 block of Pollock St. Call 252-258-5853.

22nd – 23rd: ENC Home & Outdoor Expo, 10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. at the New Bern Riverfront Convention Center. Presented by NC Expos.

***

Around Town

Pic of the Day: Ellen and her husband Alan (camera shy) were caught in action while giving the Planters Ridge Community sign a much-needed makeover! If your neighborhood sign needs a paint job, contact the City of New Bern Public Works Department at 252-639-7514. They have a lot of things they’re working on, but if you and/or your neighbors have time to beautiful your sign, give them a call. These community signs are the property of the City of New Bern so please ask for permission to paint them.

MCAS Cherry Point

Bravo Zulu to Hospital Corpsman Third Class Mayra Talley! She was presented with the Navy and Marine Corps Commendation Medal for her service aboard the Navy Health Clinic Cherry Point.

***

Day Trippin’

Have you been to the NC Black Bear Festival? We’ve been waiting two years since we found out about it and we hope to make it this year! The NC Bear Fest is on the waterfront in Plymouth on June 4 and 5. Check out their website to find 30 reasons why you should attend. Wild Bear Tours, Black Bear Theatre, Lazy River Tubing, Helicopter Rides are just a few!

***

Final note

Recognize your hometown hero or service member stationed at Cherry Point or send us information that you'd like us to publish on NewBernNow.com, in our magazine (re-launch in July), on The Podsquad, or on our social media by emailing us.

Wendy Card