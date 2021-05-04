In the Now — Monday, May the Fourth be with you

Good morning, New Bern Now readers. Here is your Tuesday morning In the Now.

The Weather

Via the National Weather Service

Today, a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 92. Southwest wind 7 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph. The chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight, a chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 11pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 71. South wind around 7 mph. The chance of precipitation is 30%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Wednesday, a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 88. West wind 10 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph. The chance of precipitation is 30%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Wednesday night, a chance of showers and thunderstorms before 2 a.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 60. West wind around 8 mph becoming north after midnight. The chance of precipitation is 30%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

***

The Calendar

Via New Bern Now Calendar

Thru May 7th: Neuse River Senior Games and Silver Arts Competition (thru April 21st).

4th: Behind the Scenes: Conservation Lab, 2 – 3 p.m. at the Waystation. Call 252-639-3524.

8th: Stuff The Truck, 9:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. at Trent Woods – at the Town Hall Parking Lot. Presented by Habitat for Humanity of Craven County. Call 252-633-5512.

8th: AACA First Capital Chapter NC Region Show, 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. in Historic Downtown New Bern.

8th: Walk-In Bathtub Improv Non-A-Thon In Celebration of Belly Dancing Mother’s Day, 5:00 p.m. – 6:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. – 9 p.m. at the New Bern Civic Theatre. Call 252-633-0567.

9th: Fairway Disc Golf presents the PDGA Sanctioned League at Glenburnie Park, sign up at 9:15 a.m., Tee off at 10:00 a.m.

***

The News

Via New Bern Now

CarolinaEast Medical Center was awarded an ‘A’ in The Leapfrog Group’s Spring 2021 Hospital Safety Grade. The designation recognizes CarolinaEast’s efforts in protecting patients from harm and providing safer health care. The Leapfrog Group is an independent national watchdog organization committed to health care quality and safety.

The Safety Grade assigns an ‘A’, ‘B’, ‘C’, ‘D’ or ‘F’ grade to hospitals across the country based on their performance in preventing medical errors, injuries, accidents, infections and other harms to patients in their care. “An ‘A’ safety grade is an elite designation that your community should be proud of,” said Leah Binder, president and CEO of The Leapfrog Group. “The past year has been extraordinarily difficult for hospitals, but CarolinaEast Medical Center shows us it is possible to keep a laser focus on patients and their safety, no matter what it takes.”

Developed under the guidance of a national expert panel, the Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade uses up to 27 measures of publicly available hospital safety data to assign grades to more than 2,700 U.S. acute-care hospitals twice per year. The Hospital Safety Grade’s methodology is peer-reviewed and fully transparent, and the results are free to the public. This is the sixth time in a row CarolinaEast has received an ‘A’ rating.

***

Today in History

Via the North Carolina Department of Natural and Cultural Resources

On May 4, 1959, country music star Randy Travis was born in Union County. Raised on a Marshville turkey farm, Travis began playing guitar at age 10, discovering what would become a lifetime love of country music.

As an adolescent, Travis had several run-ins with the law, and he dropped out of high school at 15. To help put him back on track, Lib Hatcher, owner of a Charlotte club where Travis performed, adopted him. With her help, Travis focused seriously on his music career and moved to Nashville.

Warner Brothers Records signed Travis in 1985. His first hits included “1982” and “On the Other Hand.” Travis’s second album, Always and Forever, released in 1987, proved his staying power in the country music spotlight.

The authenticity and traditional approach Travis gives to his music distinguish him as a country music legend. His style is said to be strongly influenced by the legendary Hank Williams. Fellow musicians, including Garth Brooks and Clint Black, now claim they looked to Travis for inspiration.

Travis has won many accolades in his long career including six Grammys, seven Academy of Country Music Awards, and nine American Music Awards.

***

Final Note

We’re so happy and relieved to have resolved the daily newsletter problem that has been taunting us since last year. It was a mystery why the random changes like tiny font on mobile devices, missing photos, and other issues were happening.

Pre-merge, I spent hours researching how to fix the problem. We finally found out that I had no control, the changes were being made by Google’s Feedburner, that generated the email thru our RSS feed.

If you’ve subscribed to our email list, I’m sure you know what I’m talking about.

I didn’t have the funds to pay for an email service because we are in the red due to the pandemic. I didn’t ask businesses or nonprofits to advertise because most of them were also suffering. I believed things could only get better, so I continued to work for the great good of our community.

On the bright side, we relaunched the new email format that’s fresh and legible today at 6 p.m.

We really appreciate your patience.

Let us know what you think by sending us an email.

Wendy Card

Randy Foster