‘In the Now’ – Monday, May 24, 2021

Happy Aviation Maintenance Technician Day, National Brothers Day, National Scavenger Hunt Day, and Escargot Day. Here's a snapshot of what's happening today in New Bern.

The Weather, Sun, and Sea

Weather via National Weather Service

Today: A slight chance of showers between 2 p.m. and 3 p.m., then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 3 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 88. Northwest wind around 5 mph becoming east in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tonight: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 9 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 71. Northeast wind 3 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tuesday: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 3 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 82. Southeast wind 3 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

The Sun will rise at 5:57 a.m. and set at 8:12 p.m.

For Boaters and Fishermen: Click for Eastern NC tides, winds, water temperatures, etc.

“A happy life consists not in the absence, but in the mastery of hardships.” – Helen Keller

Around Town

Feature Picture: We are so happy for the Veterans Employment Base Camp and Organic Garden (VEBCOG) as they celebrated their Grand Opening at their new location, 1235 Pollock Street, on May 21. Executive Director Lovay Wallace-Singleton founded VEBCOG in 2012. Their “goals are to assist those veterans who are trying to make the transition from homeless or at risk of being homeless, disabled or depressed and in need of a different form of therapy, unemployed or underemployed and needing financial guidance and employment resources. The organization has evolved to include an on-site Farmers Market and a children’s garden with the goal of assisting the surrounding low-income community”…MORE

We caught the Hakuna Wellness Center Team setting up for Hakuna Maytata Spring Forward Annual Fest. It was a day of wellness and fun at Union Point Park. “Hakuna Wellness Center is an outpatient addiction and mental health treatment center. We have a clean, bright, and welcoming center that offers innovative, evidence-based, solution-focused treatment. Hakuna provides individual counseling and offers an intensive outpatient program that includes individual therapy and group therapy, as well as access to medication management”… MORE.

The Calendar

27th: Craven County Partners In Education (PIE) Luncheon, 11:30 a.m. at the Havelock Tourist and Event Center. Call 252-514-6321.

28th: Craven PIE Luncheon Virtual Event, 12:00 p.m. Call 252-514-6321.

28th: Footloose on the Neuse Summer Concert Series: Gary Lowder & Smokin’ Hot, 6:30 p.m. at Union Point Park. Presented by New Bern Parks and Recreation. Call 252-639-2915.

29th: New Bern Civitan Rib Fundraiser, 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at Piggly Wiggly 1208 Simmons St. Pre-orders only by calling/texting 252-670-9912 no later than noon on May 27.

29th: Stuff The Truck, 9:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. at Tucker Creek – at the School parking lot, 200 Sermons Dr. Presented by Habitat for Humanity of Craven County. Call 252-633-5512.

Check out the New Bern Music Calendar – It’s a great resource to help you follow and support local bands

Visit the New Bern Farmer’s Market every Saturday, 8 a.m. – 2 p.m. 421 S. Front St. Call 252-633-0043.

Daytrippin’

Via the NC Department of Environmental Quality

The Rachel Carson Reserve located between the mouths of the Newport and North Rivers and directly across Taylor’s Creek from the historic town of Beaufort in Carteret County…The entire Rachel Carson component is 2,315 acres.

Observe more than 200 species of birds have been observed at the site, which is located within the Atlantic Migratory Flyway. A diverse array of mammals inhabits the island including river otter, gray fox, marsh rabbit, raccoon, and a herd of feral horses. Atlantic bottlenose dolphins, diamondback terrapins, sea turtles, and many species of fish and invertebrates are found in the estuarine waters surrounding the site.

Wild Horses were brought to the site by a local citizen in the 1940s and eventually became wild or “feral,” thus they are considered non-native inhabitants of the islands. The horses are valued by locals and tourists alike as a cultural resource and symbol of wildness and freedom…The horses subsist primarily on saltmarsh cordgrass and they dig for fresh water. Please help protect the horses and your safety by maintaining a safe distance… for viewing the horses’ natural behaviors and protecting them from disturbance.

Final note

New Bern Now.com, The Podsquad, and New Bern Now Magazine, are looking for news tips, news releases, contributed articles, and feedback on what we've posted and what we haven't posted.