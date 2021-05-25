‘In the Now’ – May 25, 2021

Good morning, everyone. Today is National Missing Children’s Day. It’s also National Sing Out Day and Brown-Bag it Day. Here’s a snapshot of what’s happening today in New Bern.

The Weather, Sun, and Sea

Weather via National Weather Service

Today: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 81. Southeast wind around 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 70. South wind around 7 mph

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 90. Southwest wind 6 to 10 mp

The Sun will rise at 5:56 a.m. and set at 8:13 p.m.

For Boaters and Fishermen: Click for Eastern NC tides, winds, water temperatures, etc.

***

“We turn not older with years, but newer every day” – Emily Dickinson

***

Around Town

Pic of the Day: Feeding the ducks and sitting by the water at Union Point Park is a pastime for many.

ReStore’s Stuff the Truck event is coming to your neighborhood. They are looking for “Stuff” that you no longer need or want that could find a new home rather than end up in the landfill. Staff and volunteers will be available to help unload and tax receipts will be given for your donation. Let us help you do some Spring Cleaning while you help to build more Habitat for Humanity homes with eligible families in Craven County.

New Bern History Quest: Test your sleuthing skills with an all-new, family-friendly outdoor history hunt brought to you by the New Bern Historical Society. June 5 at 10 a.m., teams will gather at New Bern Battlefield Park to receive their clues to a series of quests. Hop in your car and follow the clues to find historical places in and around New Bern. Sign up here.

***

The Calendar

27th: Craven County Partners In Education (PIE) Luncheon, 11:30 a.m. at the Havelock Tourist and Event Center. Call 252-514-6321.

28th: Craven PIE Luncheon Virtual Event, 12:00 p.m. Call 252-514-6321.

28th: Footloose on the Neuse Summer Concert Series: Gary Lowder & Smokin’ Hot, 6:30 p.m. at Union Point Park. Presented by New Bern Parks and Recreation. Call 252-639-2915.

29th: New Bern Civitan Rib Fundraiser, 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at Piggly Wiggly 1208 Simmons St. Pre-orders only by calling/texting 252-670-9912 no later than noon on May 27.

29th: Stuff The Truck, 9:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. at Tucker Creek – at the School parking lot, 200 Sermons Dr. Presented by Habitat for Humanity of Craven County. Call 252-633-5512.

Check out the New Bern Music Calendar – It’s a great resource to help you follow and support local bands

Visit the New Bern Farmer’s Market every Saturday, 8 a.m. – 2 p.m. at 421 S. Front St. Call 252-633-0043.

***

Daytrippin’

Via the NC Department of Environmental Quality

Go fossil hunting at the Aurora Fossil Museum in Aurora, NC! “The natural science museum’s “collection is built around fossils recovered from the nearby phosphate mine owned since 1995 by Potash Corporation (PCS), but also includes fossil specimens donated from around the world as well as geology and meteorite displays. Fossils from the local mine are approximately 18-22 and 2.5-5 million years old coming from layers in the mine traced to the early Miocene and Pliocene eras in the Pungo River and Yorktown formations. The museum also maintains 2 spoils piles in the park across the street from the museum. The pits are filled with mine tailings where small shell, coral, shark tooth and other fossils are relatively easy to find. The pits are open during daylight hours daily”…find out more here.

***

Final note

