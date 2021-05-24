Eastern North Carolina Elementary School Engineering Camp 2021

The Eastern Carolina Aviation Heritage Foundation in partnership with the City of Havelock, will be offering a week-long, non-residential summer day camp for elementary school students (rising 4th, 5th and 6th graders) at the Havelock Tourist & Event Center on July 19th through 23rd, 2021. The camp will be led by schoolteachers from Craven and Carteret Counties with support from engineering staff from Fleet Readiness Center East aboard MCAS Cherry Point.

The camp will provide students a fun and positive glimpse into various fields of engineering by using hands-on, creative investigations and real-world building activities. Throughout the week, students will work to design solutions to real world issues. Students will be given the challenge to design and build various devices related to aviation and engineering. Students will learn engineering fundamentals by exploring various experiments related to aviation.

CDC guidelines will be followed, and safety protocols will be practiced to help protect all students, staff and volunteers.

The camp is from 8:30 a.m. – 12:00 p.m., Monday through Friday and a snack is provided. No lunch is provided. Cost for the camp is $125 per student. Scholarships may be available for students with demonstrated financial need. If you are interested in sponsoring a camper, please contact Pam Holder.

The application process closes on June 11, 2021. To apply, go to ecaviationheritage.com and follow the link to “2021 Elementary Summer Camp.” Or email us for the application packet. Send no money until the selection process is complete and your child has received notification of acceptance.

For more information, contact Pam Holder at 252-444-4348.

By Pam Holder