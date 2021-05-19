Don’t miss The Podsquad with Chief Gallagher and Denise Wakeman

The Podsquad is excited for tomorrow’s show with Special Guests, New Bern Police Chief Patrick Gallagher and Online Visibility Strategist Denise Wakeman!

I haven’t met Chief Gallagher yet, but I’m looking forward to it!

Denise Wakeman has been instrumental in helping me develop an online strategy for New Bern Now. She was my Mentor in 2012 and we’ve stayed in touch over the years. Are you trying to manage your website and/or social media platforms and you’re feeling overwhelmed? Believe me, she can help you! If it wasn’t for her leadership, guidance, and support, I would’ve given up years ago.

This is gonna be a fun and informative show with members of the Podsquad: Colleen Roberts (City Public Information Officer), Jane Maulucci (The Reactive Voice), and yours truly, Wendy Card.

Join us tomorrow from 1 – 2 p.m. as we Zoom live to NewBernNowNC’s Facebook page.

If you haven’t seen/heard our show, it’s a video/podcast and we pose a trivia question every week so you can have a chance to win a gift certificate from a local business!

If you miss the show, it will be available on YouTube, iTunes, Libsyn, and wherever you listen to your podcasts. It will also rebroadcast on New Bern’s Original News Station WNOS 103.9FM and 1450AM every Wednesday at 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Watch the video or listen to the audio with show notes on NewBernNow.com.

Let us know if you have any comments, suggestions, or questions by sending us an email.