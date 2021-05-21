Craven Partners In Education presents free “Lunch in Place” Event

Join us for the Virtual Luncheon a free “lunch in place” event through a link on PIE’s website, cravenpartners.com on Friday, May 28th at noon. If you cannot join us at that time, the video link will remain available on PIE’s website.

CRAVEN COUNTY SCHOOLS STAFF: PIE has partnered with Morgan’s and The Chelsea to offer a “lunch in-place” opportunity for the Virtual Luncheon Event. Craven County Schools employees can order a limited number of lunches from a pre-set menu in advance from Morgan’s and The Chelsea for $11, all-inclusive. Note: Drinks are not available with the to-go orders.

𝗢𝗿𝗱𝗲𝗿𝘀 𝗺𝘂𝘀𝘁 𝗯𝗲 𝗽𝗹𝗮𝗰𝗲𝗱 𝗶𝗻 𝗮𝗱𝘃𝗮𝗻𝗰𝗲, 𝗯𝘆 𝗧𝗵𝘂𝗿𝘀𝗱𝗮𝘆, 𝗠𝗮𝘆 𝟮𝟳, 𝟮𝟬𝟮𝟭, 𝗯𝘆 𝟱:𝟬𝟬 𝗽𝗺, 𝘁𝗵𝗿𝗼𝘂𝗴𝗵 𝗮𝗻 𝗼𝗻𝗹𝗶𝗻𝗲 𝗼𝗿𝗱𝗲𝗿𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝘀𝘆𝘀𝘁𝗲𝗺 𝗳𝗿𝗼𝗺 𝗮 𝗹𝗶𝗻𝗸 𝗼𝗻 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗣𝗜𝗘 𝘄𝗲𝗯𝘀𝗶𝘁𝗲 𝗳𝗼𝗿 𝗽𝗶𝗰𝗸𝘂𝗽 𝗼𝗻 𝗙𝗿𝗶𝗱𝗮𝘆, 𝗠𝗮𝘆 𝟮𝟴.

Our keynote speaker is the 2021 National Superintendent of the Year Finalist, Dr. Bryan Johnson. The theme is ‘Relate – Achieve – Believe – Who Tells Your Story?’ Relate – Achieve – Believe is Dr. Johnson’s mantra.

By Darleen Brown, Executive Director, Craven PIE