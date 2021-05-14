Coming up in June at Bank of the Arts: Juneteenth

Craven Arts Council presents its annual Juneteenth exhibition in the Main Gallery.

This exhibition will feature work by local African American artists. Craven Arts Council will host a reception during the June ArtWalk from 5 – 8 p.m. on Friday, June 11.

Juneteenth is celebrated on June 19 every year and commemorates the announcement of the Emancipation Proclamation in the state of Texas after the Civil War. In honor of this historic celebration of freedom in the South, local African American artists will present works about the holiday, African American History, their experiences as African Americans, and what freedom means to them.

Some artists featured in the Juneteenth exhibition include Maximillian Mozingo, Crystal Felton, Tyrone Brown, and Diamond Campbell.

All pieces in the exhibition feature a wide variety of mediums and range in style from afro-futurism to portraiture.

Opening Reception: Friday, June 11, 2021, from 5-8 p.m. Bank of the Arts, 317 Middle St., New Bern.

The Craven Arts Council & Gallery is free and open to the public Tuesday through Saturday from 10:00 am – 5:00 pm.