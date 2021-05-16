Coastal Carolina Regional Airport spending plan submitted for coming year

The Coastal Carolina Regional Airport Authority’s budget for fiscal year 2022 has been submitted to the Authority Board and a copy is available for public inspection in the Airport’s Administrative Office, 200 Terminal Drive, New Bern.

The Airport Authority will hold a public hearing on the budget at 2 p.m., May 18, 2021, in the Airport’s Board Room.

The public may attend via live webcast here.

Passenger service continues to rebound quickly at EWN and across the nation. In April, over 12,000 passengers flew into or departed from Coastal Carolina Regional Airport. Traffic for the month of May has already exceeded last May’s total passenger count.

Delta Air Lines remains in a suspended status at the airport. American Airlines continues to service EWN with service over its Charlotte hub.

TSA still requires Face coverings in all U.S. airports and on all flights.