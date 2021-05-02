Breaking Good News in New Bern…

We’re so happy and relieved to have resolved the daily newsletter problem that has been taunting us since last year. It was a mystery why the random changes like tiny font on mobile devices, missing photos, and other issues were happening.

Pre-merge, I spent hours researching how to fix the problem. We finally found out that I had no control, the changes were being made by Google’s Feedburner, that generated the email thru our RSS feed.

If you’ve subscribed to our email list, I’m sure you know what I’m talking about.

I didn’t have the funds to pay for an email service because we are in the red due to the pandemic. I didn’t ask businesses or nonprofits to advertise because most of them were also suffering. I believed things could only get better, so I continued to work for the great good of our community.

On the bright side, we relaunched the new email format that’s fresh and legible today at 6 p.m.

We really appreciate your patience.

Let us know what you think by sending us an email.

Wendy Card

Randy Foster