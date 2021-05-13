‘Between the Bridges’ for May 13, 2021

Celebrating life moments of residents of the greater New Bern area and surrounding towns. We also share nonprofit news and civic fundraisers.

Happy Birthday: Linda Roach (5/13), Victor Ball (5/13), Parker Millar (5/15), Victor Taylor (5/15), Erin Kassay (5/17), Lee Moore (5/18), Benny Thompson (5/16), and Susan Namowicz (5/17)

Congratulations to Newlyweds, Darlene Boswell White and Hobey White (5/8)

In Memory of: Carol L. (Meyers) Macaulay, 89 of Grantsboro (5/7), Karl W. Zimmerman, 66, Pollocksville (5/7), Richard Earl King, 78, New Bern (5/8), Dennis Wayne Maisonet, 64 (5/8), Carolina Beacher “C. B.” Chadwick, Jr., 92, Pollocksville (5/9), Lenwood Louis Walker, 88, Havelock (5/9), Ronnie David Allen, 72, New Bern (5/10); Anthony “Hawk” Sparrow Gaskins, 66, New Bern (5/10), Tracy Lynn Tripp Herring, 58, New Bern (5/13)

It’s Red Day! Rowland Bowen said, “On the second Thursday of May every year, every Keller Williams Office shuts down for the day to give back where we live. To give back to the community that bless us with so much”. Today, Rowland and his Team are trying to beautify the City by picking up trash around town. Find out more about Rowland & The Home Sales Team by visiting 1320 McCarthy Blvd. in New Bern or calling 252-631-6787.

Send us your announcements and photos via email (i.e. engagements, weddings, anniversaries, graduations, retirements, death notices, etc.) that happened between May 6 – 13 or upcoming birthdays and events May 13 – 20.