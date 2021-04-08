Two new homeowners to receive keys to Habitat for Humanity homes

Habitat for Humanity of Craven County will celebrate the dedication of two homes in the coming weeks. A dedication ceremony for Renatta Singleton’s new home, 728 West A St. in New Bern, will be held on Saturday, April 17 beginning at 11 a.m.

Singleton will be moving into the home with her two daughters. As a single mom, she sees this home as an opportunity to provide her daughters with a stable foundation for a better life.

A dedication ceremony for K’Tia Thompson’s new home, 1110 Goldsboro St., in New Bern, will be held on Monday, April 19 beginning at 5 p.m.

Thompson will now be able have a decent, safe, affordable home for her and her four children.

“Owning our own home will allow us a permanent place to plant roots. Working with Habitat for Humanity has taught me about financial literacy, homeownership skills, as well as hands-on experience with building a home. The opportunity to work with Habitat has been a blessing,” Thompson said.

Mike Williams, Executive Director of Habitat for Humanity of Craven County, said these houses are a part of our mission to increase home ownership in the communities the organization serves. They also represent a step toward our goal of reducing the number of cost burdened households in Craven County by 1 percent over the next 3 years.

After the dedications, both families will purchase their respective homes and finance them with an affordable mortgage that will allow them and their family to build wealth with each monthly payment.

Habitat for Humanity’s homeownership program is made possible by generous financial contributions from community members and many volunteers who donate their time and labor in making this program a reality.

If you are interested in volunteering with us, please contact the Volunteer Coordinator, Eva Cline at 252-633-9599 x-104. If you are interested in applying for our homeownership program, please contact the Homeowner Services Coordinator Jocelyn Everington at 252-633-9599 x-105.

Founded in 1989, Habitat for Humanity of Craven County has built 72 homes, impacting over 125 adults and 150 children. For more information on Habitat for Humanity of Craven County, visit www.cravencountyhabitat.org.

“For New Bern Now”