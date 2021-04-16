To New Bern Now readers about newsletter email changes

If you subscribe to New Bern Now’s daily email, you may have noticed changes in font size and other things, especially if you’re trying to view it on a mobile device. Please know that our newsletter was set up in 2012 through Feedburner, a third-party service.

We have no control over the changes that are being made. Therefore, we are researching other options to deliver daily newsletters to you.

Please be patient as we are finally getting our footing since announcing the merger between New Bern Now and the New Bern Post.

Thank you for your support over the years. We’re looking forward to this new adventure with you.

Please share your announcements, stories, things of interest to us via email.

Wendy Card, Producer

Randy Foster, Editor