Southeast Tourism Society selects MumFest as an ‘STS Top 20 Event’

Via Swiss Bear Downtown Development Corp. news release

Southeast Tourism Society (STS) has named MumFest one of the STS Top 20 Events in the Southeast for October 2021. This year’s MumFest is Oct. 9 – 10.

The STS Top 20 Festival and Event Awards have highlighted programs around the Southeast since 1985. Travel industry experts select 20 events per month, and STS publicizes them throughout the United States. The complete list is published on two websites: Southeast Tourism Society and Travel Media Press Room.

“MumFest is one of the finest award-winning festivals in the state of North Carolina. It is recognized throughout the Southeast Region as a major Eastern NC festival. It is a combination of musical entertainment, street performers, amusements, artisans and great food in the beautifully restored setting of historic Downtown New Bern and its waterfront,” according to the news release.

Each year MumFest welcomes about 100,000 visitors.

“For 36 years, STS has been spotlighting the best festivals and events in the Southeast with our Top 20 Festival and Events program. Our goal is to highlight the efforts of devoted event organizers and provide additional media exposure and accolades for their events,” said Monica Smith, president and CEO of the Southeast Tourism Society. “The Southeast offers so many unique, year-round, opportunities for tourists and festival-goers to create memories and support the tourism industry-–a vital economic generator for communities.”

Events considered for the STS Top 20 recognition must be at least three years old and have an attendance of at least 1,000. The online nomination link and submission deadlines are available at SoutheastTourism.org or by calling 770-355-4002.

STS, founded in 1983 and headquartered in Roswell, Ga., is a non-profit organization dedicated to promoting travel and tourism within 14 states – Alabama, Arkansas, District of Columbia, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia, and West Virginia.