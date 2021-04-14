Pasta with a Purpose Spaghetti Lunch Fundraiser for Jazlyn McRavin

Without Limits Christian Center is hosting Pasta with a Purpose Spaghetti Benefit Lunch to raise funds for Jazlyn McRavin’s life-saving kidney transplant on Friday, May 14.

Pre-purchased lunches can be picked up at Mac’s Place (our Pavilion on our property at 102 Washington Post Road in New Bern) from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Lunches need to be purchased in advance by going to wlcconline.com/shop. Lunches can also be purchased at our Guest Services desk at the church on Sundays or Monday – Friday 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. (cash or check only).

Please contact the office at 252-635-6673 for additional information.

From Ellen Beck, Executive Assistant, Without Limits Christian Center