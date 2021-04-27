New traffic patterns open at Coastal Carolina Regional Airport (EWN)

Via EWN

After months of construction, the roundabout at the intersection of Airline Drive and Terminal Drive is completed, allowing two-way traffic both ways between Williams Road and Airport Road.

The N.C. Department of Transporation project has been in the works since December and now complete allows for a safer and more convenient traffic flow in front of the airport.

Travelers and drivers can now navigate the main roadways around the airport without having to travel in front of the terminal, which will allow for less congestion in that area.

“We’re so glad to have this project completed ahead of what we hope is a busy summer tourism season,” said Airport Director Andy Shorter. “We have other improvements planned for the airport in the coming months all of which will continue to position EWN as the best gateway to the North Carolina coast.”

