New Bern Now Podsquad 4/15 show focuses on Black history

Living in New Bern and Beyond, the “Podsquad” video/podcast of New Bern Now, started the April 15 show with a mostly light discussion about squirrels and numerous community events and then turned its focus on African American culture and history in both New Bern and the nation.

Show host Wendy Card and co-hosts Colleen Roberts, George Oliver, and Talina Massey made room for guests Sharon Bryant and Jameesha Harris during the show. Bryant is the African American Outreach Coordinator at Tryon Palace and Harris is a city alderwoman.

Massey, a community leader as well as co-host, announced the upcoming weeklong celebration in New Bern of Juneteenth, commemorating the anniversary date of the June 19, 1865 announcement by Union Army General Gordon Granger, proclaiming freedom from slavery in Texas. Watch the embedded video for more information and go to Juneteenth of New Bern’s Facebook page here.

Bryant was there to talk about an upcoming program at Tryon Palace that celebrates the history of African Americans who served in the Union Army during the Civil War. Watch the video for more information and see the previous New Bern Now article here.

The weekly video podcast is available via New Bern Now’s Facebook page.

Here is the full video.