New Bern Drum Circle brings back a fun experience

Our first drum circle is Sunday, April 11 from 6:00 – 7:30 p.m. at Union Point Park near the gazebo.

Bring something to keep rhythm (drum, Tupperware and a wooden spoon or any other percussion instrument) with and something to sit on … plus a happy willingness to communicate with other community members!

All events begin at 6 p.m., are at Union Point Park near the gazebo and normally the first Sunday except when it falls on a holiday (April and July). Drum circles held rain or shine (under cover at the Gazebo if raining).

Sunday, April 11

Sunday, May 2

Sunday, June 6

Sunday, July 11

Sunday, August 1

Sunday, September 5

Sunday, October 3

Sunday, November 7

Carol A. More, Coordinator, New Bern Drum Circle