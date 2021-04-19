Living in New Bern and Beyond – Episode 180

By Wendy Card of New Bern Now
Learn about the people, places, and local resources in New Bern, N.C., and surrounding areas.
The Podsquad: Talina Massey (Business Savvy), George Oliver (Oliver and Cheek), Colleen Roberts (City of New Bern), Alderwoman Jameesha Harris, and I talked about all kinds of things related to living in the greater New Bern area. We were joined by guests, Sharon Bryant, Randy Foster, and Aimee Schulze.
Watch:
Listen:
Show notes:
1:15 – Trivia Contest Question
3:37 – Juneteenth 2021
6:52 – New Bern Civic Theatre Juneteenth Show
7:29 – April is Child Abuse Awareness Month and Sexual Assault Awareness Month
7:56 – New Installation in the Downtown Art Sculpture Park
9:40 – Interview with Sharon Bryant, Tryon Palace African American Outreach Coordinator
9:05 – US Colored Troops 35 Regiment Community Event
19:35 – Dr. George Oliver
20:55 – Squirrels in North Carolina
26:30 – Interview with Randy Foster
29:00 – New featured stories on New Bern Now
32:23 – Reporting on Board of Aldermen and Craven County Commissioners Meetings
35:50 – Alderwoman Jameesha Harris
38:00 – 4/20
39:05 – Above The Roots
38:55 – New Bern Earth Day
41:20 – Green Burial Project
44:05 – Hanna House Bed & Breakfast Beehive and Charging Station Tours
44:40 – Cremation options
47:50 – Interview with Aimee Schulze, LCSW for Stillwaters
50:53 – System of Care Collaborative in Pamlico County
53:10 – Stillwaters in Bayboro
53:30 – Department of Social Services
54:13 – Reinitiated peer contacts
54:45 – Mandated Summer School
55:10 – Employers looking for employees
56:35 – Social Support when coping with mental health issues
58:20 – What’s the largest tree squirrel in North Carolina
58:30 – Trivia Answer
