Living in New Bern and Beyond – Episode 179

We’re connecting you with the people, places, and local resources in New Bern, NC and surrounding areas!

The Podsquad: Kathy Morrison (New Bern History Society), Colleen Roberts (City of New Bern) and I talked about all kinds of things related to living in the greater New Bern area. We were joined by Deedra Durocher, Tracey Brenneman, and Pat Murray.

Watch:

Listen:

Show notes:

1:00 – Trivia Contest Question

1:24 – April Fools’ Day

3:05 – City Employees allowed to wear favorite team shirts on opening day of baseball

5:22 – Harriet Marks Scholarship Deadline April 23

6:24 – Hallowed Ground Lanters Tour

8:02 – Park Day

8:15 – NC 26th Reenactors Group Encampment

8:40 – Earl of Craven Questors Cedar Grove Cemetery

9:05 – Tryon Palace Spring Heritage Plant Sale

9:08 – Tryon Palace Garden Lover’s Weekend

9:22 – “The Wall That Heals” Vietnam War Memorial at Lawson Creek Park

10:02 – Interview with Deedra Durocher talks about Craven Habitat, My Sisters House, and New Bern Breakfast Rotary

10:24 – Celebrity Story about Bette Davis

13:12 – My Sister’s House Volunteer Day

14:00 – My Sister’s House Campaign

15:12 – Habitat Stuff the Truck Event

15:57 – Habitat Restore: Presence at New Bern Farmer’s Market and “Habitaste” Food Trucks

17:00 – April InStore ReStore Silent Auction

18:12 – Donation items the ReStore cannot take

19:36 – Schedule a pickup

20:18 – New Bern Breakfast Rotary Club

20:31 – Kicks for Kids Program

20:40 – Coastal Sole

21:48 – Oktoberfest

22:17 – Shredding Event

23:06 – Adopt a stretch of Hwy to cleanup

25:10 – Book about Deedra’s Father

22:10 – Interview with Tracey Brenneman, District 3B Administrator for Guardian Ad Litem Program

29:46 – Focus on the best interest of children

25:00 – Adopting a Foster child

32:21 – April is Child Abuse Awareness Month

32:45 – Building Positive Parenting Connections

33:40 – Assisting Families with Stressors

35:10 – Prevent Child Abuse North Carolina

35:45 – Become a Child Advocate

37:25 – Kids First License Plate

37:53 – In NC Everyone is a Mandatory Reporter

39:14 – NC Safe Surrender Law

40:30 – Learn how to prevent child abuse

41:53 – Second Helping Lynard Skynard Tribute Band

43:46 – Interview with Pat Murray

45:13 – Bull City Hangout

56:27 – Trivia Answer

We hope you’ll join us on April 8 from 1 – 2 p.m. as we Zoom live on NewBernNow’s Facebook page. The video and audio will be uploaded to NewBernNow.com, Youtube, iTunes, Libsyn, and wherever you listen to your podcasts.

You can also listen to the show on New Bern’s News Talk Radio Station WNOS 103.9FM by tuning in every Wednesday at 8 a.m. and 5 p.m.

Wendy Card