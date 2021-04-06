Living in New Bern and Beyond – Episode 179

We’re connecting you with the people, places, and local resources in New Bern, NC and surrounding areas!
The Podsquad: Kathy Morrison (New Bern History Society), Colleen Roberts (City of New Bern) and I talked about all kinds of things related to living in the greater New Bern area. We were joined by Deedra Durocher, Tracey Brenneman, and Pat Murray.
Watch:
Listen:
Show notes:
1:00 – Trivia Contest Question
1:24 – April Fools’ Day
3:05 – City Employees allowed to wear favorite team shirts on opening day of baseball
5:22 – Harriet Marks Scholarship Deadline April 23
6:24 – Hallowed Ground Lanters Tour
8:02 – Park Day
8:15 – NC 26th Reenactors Group Encampment
8:40 – Earl of Craven Questors Cedar Grove Cemetery
9:05 – Tryon Palace Spring Heritage Plant Sale
9:08 – Tryon Palace Garden Lover’s Weekend
9:22 – “The Wall That Heals” Vietnam War Memorial at Lawson Creek Park
10:02 – Interview with Deedra Durocher talks about Craven Habitat, My Sisters House, and New Bern Breakfast Rotary
10:24 – Celebrity Story about Bette Davis
13:12 – My Sister’s House Volunteer Day
14:00 – My Sister’s House Campaign
15:12 – Habitat Stuff the Truck Event
15:57 – Habitat Restore: Presence at New Bern Farmer’s Market and “Habitaste” Food Trucks
17:00 – April InStore ReStore Silent Auction
18:12 – Donation items the ReStore cannot take
19:36 – Schedule a pickup
20:18 – New Bern Breakfast Rotary Club
20:31 – Kicks for Kids Program
20:40 – Coastal Sole
21:48 – Oktoberfest
22:17 – Shredding Event
23:06 – Adopt a stretch of Hwy to cleanup
25:10 – Book about Deedra’s Father
22:10 – Interview with Tracey Brenneman, District 3B Administrator for Guardian Ad Litem Program
29:46 – Focus on the best interest of children
25:00 – Adopting a Foster child
32:21 – April is Child Abuse Awareness Month
32:45 – Building Positive Parenting Connections
33:40 – Assisting Families with Stressors
35:10 – Prevent Child Abuse North Carolina
35:45 – Become a Child Advocate
37:25 – Kids First License Plate
37:53 – In NC Everyone is a Mandatory Reporter
39:14 – NC Safe Surrender Law
40:30 – Learn how to prevent child abuse
41:53 – Second Helping Lynard Skynard Tribute Band
43:46 – Interview with Pat Murray
45:13 – Bull City Hangout
56:27 – Trivia Answer
Wendy Card