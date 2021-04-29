In the Now — Thursday, April 28, 2021

Good morning, New Bern Now readers. Here is your Thursday morning In the Now.

The Weather

Via the National Weather Service

Today, mostly sunny, with a high near 90. Southwest wind 10 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph.

Thursday night, partly cloudy, with a low around 69. Southwest wind 10 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Friday, a slight chance of showers after 2 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 86. West wind 9 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. The chance of precipitation is 20%.

Friday night, partly cloudy, with a low around 51. Northwest wind 8 to 10 mph.

Saturday, sunny, with a high near 74.

Saturday night, mostly clear, with a low around 52.

Sunday, sunny, with a high near 82.

Sunday night, partly cloudy, with a low around 61.

***

The Calendar

Via the New Bern Now Calendar

29th: Havelock Lunch & Learn: Selling, 12:00 p.m. – 2 p.m. Presented by CCC Small Business Center and Havelock Chamber of Commerce.

Check out the New Bern Music Calendar – It’s a great resource help you follow and support local bands

Visit the New Bern Farmer’s Market every Saturday, 8 a.m. – 2 p.m. 421 S. Front St. Call 252-633-0043.

May

1st: Stuff The Truck, 9:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. River Bend – at the Basketball Court on Wildwood Dr. Presented by Habitat for Humanity of Craven County. Call 252-633-5512.

2nd: New Bern Drum Circle, 6:00 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. at Union Point Park near the gazebo.

8th: Stuff The Truck, 9:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. at Trent Woods – at the Town Hall Parking Lot. Presented by Habitat for Humanity of Craven County. Call 252-633-5512.

8th: Walk-In Bathtub Improv Non-A-Thon In Celebration of Belly Dancing Mother’s Day, 5:00 p.m. – 6:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. – 9 p.m. at the New Bern Civic Theatre. Call 252-633-0567.

***

The News

Via New Bern Now

It’s been a long and trying time for both kids and teachers! Teachers Appreciation Week is coming up May 3 – 7. We want to spread some cheer by recognizing the teachers.

Does your youngster have a favorite teacher and/or coach? Tell us what they really like about their teacher or share a special story about them.

Is your spouse or loved one an educator? We’d love to hear from you too.

Thank a teacher and help us make their day a little brighter with words of encouragement.

Let us know what school they are affiliated with, in the Greater New Bern area and surrounding towns.

We also welcome any pictures.

Send us an email with the details.

***

In History

Via the North Carolina Department of Natural and Cultural Resources

On April 29, 1951, Dale Earnhardt was born in Kannapolis. His father Ralph, was a competitive driver on the NASCAR Modified, Sportsman and Grand National circuits. Following in his father’s footsteps, Earnhardt dropped out of school in ninth grade to pursue a career in racing.

Earnhardt made his stock car debut in 1975 at the Charlotte Motor Speedway, finishing 22nd. He drove sporadically, without a full-time sponsor until 1979, when Richard Osterlund chose him for his team. He won at Bristol in his 16thstart, and went on to place in the top five in 11 races during the season. His performance earned him Rookie of the Year honors. The following year he won the first of the seven Winston Cup Series titles he would win over the course of his life.

Known for his aggressive driving style, and often called “The Intimidator,” Earnhardt dominated the sport through the 1980s and early 1990s. Aside from his seven Winston Cup and three IROC titles, he was also named American Driver of the Year twice and National Motorsports Press Association Driver of the Year five times.

Dale Earnhardt was killed in the final lap of the 2001 Daytona 500 on February 18, 2001, at the age of 49.