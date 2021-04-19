In the Now – Monday, April 19, 2021

Good Monday morning, New Bern Now readers. We trust that you had a fine weekend, but wasn’t it a bit chilly at times? The first part of this week, it won’t be much different. The 7-Day Forecast calls for chilly nights and barely warm days. Here is your Monday morning In the Now.

***

Today’s Weather

Via National Weather Service

Today there will be a chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1 p.m., then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm between 1 p.m. and 3 p.m., then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 3 p.m. It will be partly sunny, with a high near 73. Calm wind becoming west around 6 mph in the afternoon. The chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tonight, there is a chance of showers, mainly before 7 p.m. It will be partly cloudy, with a low around 51 with a north wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening. The chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

On Tuesday, it will be mostly sunny, with a high near 76. Calm wind becoming east around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Tuesday night, there is a slight chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 56. The chance of precipitation is 20%.

***

Today’s Calendar

Via The New Bern Now Calendar

19th – 21st: Neuse River Senior Games and Silver Arts Competition

20th: Behind the Scenes: Gardens, 2 – 3 p.m. at the Waystation. Call 252-639-3524.

22nd: New Bern’s Earth Day Celebration. Call 252-259-6853. (See more below)

24th: Stuff The Truck, 9:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. Carolina Colours – at the Pavilion Parking Lot. Presented by Habitat for Humanity of Craven County. Call 252-633-5512.

24th: History of Ancestors: U.S. Colored Troops 35th Regiment Community Event, noon – 3 p.m. on the Big Field at Craven Terrace. Presented by Tryon Palace. Call 252-639-3592.

***

In the News

Via New Bern Now

Celebrate New Bern’s Earth Day with us on April 22 from 1 – 3 p.m. Learn about the people and organizations who work hard to preserve and protect our natural resources. Find out how you can make small changes toward living a more sustainable life. We’re excited to announce that we have a wide variety of guest speakers for New Bern Now’s 3rd Earth Day event! Go here for more info.

***

Day in History (Day Late Edition)

Via North Carolina Department of Natural and Cultural Resources

On April 18, 1862, Federal forces landed in Camden County to begin a two-day march and fight directed at finding and destroying the locks on the Dismal Swamp canal system. Closing that system would prevent Confederate naval forces from sending ships from a shipyard in Virginia to the Albemarle Sound.

The landing action, now known as the Battle of South Mills, involved about 3,000 Union soldiers commanded by General Jesse L. Reno and 900 Confederates commanded by General Ambrose R. Wright. The battle was part of the Burnside Expedition, which had the wider goal of reclaiming northeastern North Carolina for the Union.

After the federal troops landed and moved toward locks on the canal, one group of men took a wrong road on the advice of their guide. That misstep led to an unplanned 10-mile march, and by the time the stray group reunited with the larger force, they found their fellow soldiers hotly engaged by entrenched Confederates.

The confusion prevented Union troops from reaching the locks, so the federal forces broke off the engagement allowing the Confederate troops to retreat from the scene. Both sides claimed victory—Union forces for retaining the field of battle and the Confederates for preventing the locks’ destruction.

Purportedly, Federal forces executed the guide who took the circuitous road.

***

Final Note

Is there anything you want to see in your In the Now morning report? Let us know. And if you have any news releases and news tips, share them with us. Email us here at New Bern Now with this link.