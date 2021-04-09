In the Now – April 9, 2021

Friday’s forecast: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly between 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 82. South wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 16 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. – National Weather Service

6:44 a.m. sunrise

7:36 p.m. sunset

The moon is a waning crescent.

Happening today:

8th – 11th: The Wall That Heals (Vietnam Veterans Memorial Wall Replica) Exhibit at Lawson Creek Park.

9th: Artwalk New Bern, 5:00 – 8:00 p.m., at participating businesses and nonprofits. For details call the Craven Arts Council & Gallery at 252-638-2577.

9th – 10th: Hallowed Ground Lantern Tour, 6 – 9 p.m. at the New Bern Battlefield Park. Call 252-638-8558.

9th – 11th: Spring Heritage Plant Sale and Garden Lovers’ Weekend on Tryon Palace’s grounds. Call 252-639-3500.

In the news: Coastal Carolina Regional Airport (EWN) has unveiled a makeover of its website, FlyEWN.com, and it’s loaded with eye candy for travelers, but dig down and there’s so much more.

The new website design delivers a customer-centric experience by providing easy access to all of the flight tools that travelers most desire. The desktop mode offers a Flight Tools menu that allows users to access travel tools such as a real-time Flight Tracker, Book A Flight form, Parking Info, TSA Security, and other essential information about the EWN Terminal. Check it out.

Today in history

1682 – Robert La Salle claims lower Mississippi River and all lands that touch it for France.

1731 – British Captain Robert Jenkins loses an ear to a band of Spanish brigands, starting a war between Britain and Spain: The War of Jenkins’ Ear.

1865 – General Robert E. Lee surrenders his rebel forces to Union Gen. Ulysses S. Grant at Appomattox Courthouse, VA.

1942 – In the Battle of Bataan, American and Filipino forces are overwhelmed by the Japanese Army.

1968 – Murdered civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr., is buried.

1970 – Paul McCartney announces the official break-up of the Beatles.

From historynet.com

Have you been gold mining in NC? Today in 1896, the last large gold nugget was found at Reed Gold Mine, the focal point of the nation’s first gold rush. – NCDCR.gov

Quotable

“It is hard to fail, but it is worse never to have tried to succeed.” – Theodore Roosevelt

