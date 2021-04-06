In the Now – April 6, 2021

Today’s weather: Could short sleeve weather be here to stay? Today will be sunny, with a high near 82. This evening’s low will be 55. West wind 7 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 16 mph. – National Weather Service

The sun will rise at 6:48 and set at 7:34.

Tuesday night’s moon will be a waning crescent.

Starting today: Craven Habitat for Humanity is hosting the April Instore ReStore Silent Auction thru April 29. Call 252-633-9599.

Time machine (This day in history):

1789: The First U.S. Congress begins regular sessions at Federal Hall in New York City.

1896: The Modern Olympics begin in Athens with eight nations participating.

1917: The United States declares war on Germany and enters World War I on Allied side. – historynet.com

Poetry fix:

“An early moon is just a piece of change

in the softening sky.”

Spring Poem for the Sake of Breathing by James Masao Mitsui

Come on over to the “Bright Side” – New Bern Now’s Facebook Group and share your good news with us! From births, marriages, graduations, or other announcements, DIY tips/tricks, recipes, inspiration, or fun things. It’s a “no judgement zone” where we can all learn from each other. We will share your stories on our website, magazine, radio show, and/or other platforms as our goal is to connect you with the Greater New Bern community.

Let us know if you have any questions or suggestions by sending us an email.

Have a great day!

By Wendy Card