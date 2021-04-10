We’re connecting you with the community! Share your stories, announcements, and event info with us and we'll help spread the word!

In the Now – April 10, 2021

April 9, 2021
A visitor takes a rubbing of a name on a 3/4 scale replica of the Vietnam Memorial in Washington, D.C., on Friday. See below for more information and pictures. Photo by Randy Foster of New Bern Now
Good Saturday morning, New Bern Now readers. Here is your morning briefing.
Today’s forecast: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 2 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. Light south wind increasing to 6 to 11 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

 
Sunrise is 6:42 a.m., sunset is at 7:37 p.m. 

In the News

The Wall that Heals (pictured at top), a 3/4 replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington, D.C., is at Lawson Creek Park in New Bern, N.C., through Sunday, April 11. It will be the last chance to see the traveling exhibit in North Carolina this year, as two other events in the state have been postponed.
The event includes a multimedia informational area as well as the wall itself.
The wall bears the names of Americans who were killed during the Vietnam War, either in combat or of war-related injuries since the war. More pictures below.

The Day in History:

1866

The American Society for Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA) is formed.

1790

The U.S. patent system is established.

Quotable:

“Learn from the masters, learn from your contemporaries. Always try to update yourself.”

