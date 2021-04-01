In the Now – April 1, 2021

Today’s weather: High 57 °F/Low 34 °F. April’s starting out with “showers, mainly before 1pm. High near 57. North wind 15 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible. Tonight, Partly cloudy, with a low around 34. Northwest wind 10 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 16 mph.– National Weather Service

Sunrise: 6:54 a.m. / Sunset 7:29 p.m.

Tide predictions: Low: 5:11 a.m. (-0.35) and 5:04 p.m. (-0.37’) High Tide 11:04 a.m. (1.84’) and 11:36 p.m. (2.54’) – NOAA Tides Predictions

Looking for something to do? Here are events happening today in and around town:

20th – April 4th: City Wide New Bern Egg Scavenger Hunt. Call 252-636-3381.

20th – April 3: Easter Rock Hunt in Downtown New Bern (If you find a rock, bring it to The Accidental Artist)

April’s birth flowers are the daisy and the sweet pea! By April, spring is in full swing, and these birth month flowers are ready to express its happy plans and intrigues. Learn more about these flowers and their meanings at The Old Farmer’s Almanac.

Poetry fix:

Oh have you heard it’s time for vaccinations?

I think someone put salt in your tea.

They’re giving us eleven-month vacations.

And Florida has sunk into the sea.

Oh have you heard the President has measles?

The principal has just burned down the school.

Your hair is full of ants and purple weasels—

APRIL FOOL!

“Oh Have You Heard” by Shel Silverstein

ARIES (March–April 20)

Individuals born under this sign jump into things. When seeking help from an Aries friend, be ready to begin immediately; they will want to get started right away. If the details are not final, they can help with the planning; be sure that you have something for them to do now. Otherwise, wait to involve this individual until everything is set to move forward. Be ready to begin immediately; Aries will want to get started right away.

By Sarah Foster