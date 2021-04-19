Here’s what you need to know about Real ID

Via Coastal Carolina Regional Airport (EWN)

Coastal Carolina Regional Airport (EWN) wants to make sure that travelers are fully informed about how REAL ID regulations will affect them. In just under 6 months REAL ID enforcement will begin at all federally regulated airports, including EWN, and the driver’s license many travelers use now may not qualify as a REAL ID.

Once REAL ID enforcement begins on October 1, 2021, a standard-issue license will still be good for driving and as proof of identity, age, and residence, but only a REAL ID-compliant driver’s license or an acceptable alternative will allow travelers to board a commercial flight.

Currently, only about 43 percent of Americans either have a REAL ID-compliant driver’s license or another acceptable form of identification to board a commercial aircraft.

Other than a REAL ID driver’s license, other federally approved identifications that will allow travelers to board a commercial flight include a valid passport, a military ID, or a Veteran Health Identification Card.

Travelers who are unable to present a REAL ID-compliant license or acceptable alternative beginning October 1, 2021 will not be permitted through the security checkpoint.

States have different markings on driver’s licenses or identification cards to show that it is a REAL ID, but in general a REAL ID features a star in the upper right or left corner.

Travelers who are not sure if they have a REAL ID should visit their state’s driver’s licensing agency website to find out exactly what documentation is required to get a REAL ID. At a minimum, you must provide documentation showing: 1) Full Legal Name; 2) Date of Birth; 3) Social Security Number; 4) Two Proofs of Address of Principal Residence; and 5) Lawful Status. But some states may have additional requirements as well.

For more information on REAL ID visit https://www.dhs.gov/real-id.

Coastal Carolina Regional Airport (EWN) is a full-service airport supporting commercial and private aviation activities. The airport acts as the inbound gateway to New Bern, the Crystal Coast, The Outer Banks, Emerald Isle, Beaufort, Marine Air Station Cherry Point, and Swansboro.