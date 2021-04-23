Havelock COVID-19 vaccination clinics available by appointment only, so register early

Havelock COVID-19 vaccination clinics are available on May 15 by appointment only so register early.

The clinic, which is administering the Pfizer vaccine, is open from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, May 15, at Cherry Point United Methodist Church 103 Methodist Drive in Havelock. The second dose will be administered on Saturday, June 5.

Coastal Community Action will be on hand to help with resources, and food boxes will be available to those in need.

Staff and Volunteers from CarolinaEast Health Systems will be on hand to administer the doses.

Everyone must register in advance. Call 252-633-8309 during these times to schedule appointment:

April 27 9 a.m.-noon

April 29 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

May 4 from 9 a.m. to noon

May 5 from 11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

May 12 from 11 a.m.-4 p.m.

May 13 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Request an appointment by email here. If you need a ride, please email.